The jobs report this morning will shed light on the strength of the U.S. labor market. Economists expect the economy added 185,000 jobs in July, down from a preliminary 206,000 in the previous month. In other economic data, a key barometer of U.S. factories on Thursday fell in July for the fourth consecutive month and hit an eight-month low-a sign that an ongoing slump in the industrial side of the economy has deepened. Meanwhile, by opening the door wider to a rate cut in September, the Federal Reserve is on a collision course with the presidential election. Plus, Vice President Kamala Harris jumped into the national spotlight in 2012 when she was California's attorney general and negotiated a settlement with big mortgage companies to give relief to struggling homeowners. But what really ended up happening is a bit more complicated. Read on for this news and more.

Top News September Rate Cut Would Thrust Fed Into Brutal Election Campaign

For a central bank that judiciously aspires to stay above the fray of partisan politics, confronting a potential policy shift around election time amounts to a lose-lose. Delivering a rate cut ahead of the election could rile up Republicans and former President Donald Trump, but withholding a needed reduction could undermine the economy and upset Democrats.

U.S. Economy Slump Goes On: Manufacturing Contracts for Fourth Month in a Row, ISM Finds

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index slid to 46.8% last month from 48.5% in June. Numbers below 50% signal the manufacturing sector is shrinking. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to rise slightly last month. ( MarketWatch )

Financial Regulation Harris Says She Rescued California Homeowners Hurt by the Financial Crisis. The Reality Is More Complex.

Harris has long touted how she held banks such as JPMorgan Chase accountable after the financial crisis and secured some $20 billion to keep struggling Californians in their homes. Most of that sum, however, didn't wind up in the pockets of Californians, or stop them from losing their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of the state's mortgage-relief agreement.

Forward Guidance Friday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: Jobs report

10 a.m.: Factory orders

Monday

9:45 a.m.: S&P final U.S. services PMI

10 a.m.: ISM Services

Research U.K. Interest-Rate Cut Will Boost Home-Buyer Sentiment, No Rush of Activity Expected

The Bank of England's cut to its benchmark lending rate is unlikely to lead to a rush of activity but is expected to have a positive impact on home-buyer sentiment ahead of the autumn selling season, Rightmove analysts write. Despite Thursday's quarter-percentage point cut to 5%, mortgage rates are still high and will not drop significantly over the coming months, they say. Overall, "mortgage rates are widely expected to eventually settle at higher levels than previously, with the market view that the base rate may eventually fall to about 3.25%." - Adam Whittaker

Basis Points Not even Midwestern manners can disguise Wisconsinites' anger over how high housing prices have climbed. With median sale prices up 8% in the past year, according to Redfin, Wisconsin is the unhappy winner of the biggest price jump among the presidential battleground states. Prices are up here at double the U.S. average. - Rachel Wolfe and Andrew Restuccia The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week jumped to a nearly one-year high of 249,000, but most of the increase was tied to annual auto-plant shutdowns and Hurricane Beryl. - MarketWatch If there were a world record for tax cuts per word in a social-media post, Donald Trump might have set it this week. Removing taxes on Social Security benefits would reduce revenue by more than his call to end taxes on tips, or his proposal to reduce the corporate income-tax rate to 15%. It would come atop his plan to extend trillions of dollars in expiring tax cuts. - Richard Rubin A jury convicted two founders of GPB Capital Holdings, David Gentile and Jeffry Schneider, Thursday of criminal charges in the largest fraud case involving a private-equity firm since the collapse of Abraaj Group in 2018. The federal jury found both men guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy charges over their handling of around $1.7 billion raised from roughly 17,000 mostly individual investors in the U.S. Gentile was also convicted of wire fraud. - Ted Bunker U.K. retail footfall levels slipped in July , when consumers shifted their spending to holidays and leisure activities from shopping, according to a study. The number of visits to stores-comprising high-street shops, retail parks and shopping centers-for the four weeks ended July 27 fell 3.3% from the same period a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.3% decline in June, according to data from British Retail Consortium and Sensormatic Solutions IQ published Friday. - Michael Susin France's manufacturers booked a modest recovery at the end of the second quarter, but not enough to reverse a continued slump in a sector that is dragging growth in the eurozone's second-largest economy. Output rose 0.8% on month among the country's goods-producing industries in June, regaining some of the heavy decline recorded in May, official figures showed Friday. - Joshua Kirby China installed more solar-power capacity last year than the U.S. has built in its history. Now Beijing is worried that the push may have gone too far in some places as solar farms encroach on cropland, undermining leader Xi Jinping's goal of ensuring China can feed itself. - Chun Han Wong South Korea's headline inflation picked up at a stronger-than-expected pace in July, reaccelerating due to higher prices for agricultural and oil products, after easing for three consecutive months. The benchmark consumer-price index rose 2.6% from a year earlier, following a 2.4% gain in June, the country's statistics office said Friday. - Kwanwoo Jun Young Africans, pummeled by the rising cost of living and dissatisfied with bad governance and a dire lack of opportunities, are driving a wave of protests that has now swept at least three countries across the continent. - Nicholas Bariyo and Gabriele Steinhauser About Us

