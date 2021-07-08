Log in
London copper dips after Fed minutes, dollar strength

07/08/2021 | 02:28am EDT
July 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday as the latest minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting reaffirmed sooner-than-expected tapering, supporting the dollar and threatening liquidity into financial assets.

The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers after minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.4% to $9,420 a tonne by 0557 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3% to 68,890 yuan ($10,638.89) a tonne.

Rising copper treatment charges, coupled with Chinese state reserves release have pressured prices, while China's control of the pandemic and the new energy and infrastructure sectors will drive copper demand, said Huatai Futures in a report.

"However, due to ...the impact of possible tightening of central bank liquidity around the world, we maintain a relatively neutral view (for copper)," it said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,475 a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to $18,370 a tonne and zinc dropped 0.5% to $2,943.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium was down 0.9% to 18,730 yuan a tonne, while nickel rose 1.6% to 137,090 yuan a tonne and lead dipped 0.4% to 15,735 yuan a tonne.

* Plans by Russia to impose taxes on exports of aluminium, a vital material for transport and packaging, have fuelled a surge in spot market costs for consumers in Europe and the United States.

* China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4753 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
