London copper dips after Fed minutes, dollar strength

July 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday as
the latest minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting
reaffirmed sooner-than-expected tapering, supporting the dollar
and threatening liquidity into financial assets.
The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major
peers after minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting confirmed
the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its
asset purchases as soon as this year.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more
expensive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
declined 0.4% to $9,420 a tonne by 0557 GMT, while the
most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.3% to 68,890 yuan ($10,638.89) a
tonne.
Rising copper treatment charges, coupled with Chinese state
reserves release have pressured prices, while China's control of
the pandemic and the new energy and infrastructure sectors will
drive copper demand, said Huatai Futures in a report.
"However, due to ...the impact of possible tightening of
central bank liquidity around the world, we maintain a
relatively neutral view (for copper)," it said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,475 a tonne, nickel
rose 0.3% to $18,370 a tonne and zinc dropped
0.5% to $2,943.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium was down 0.9% to 18,730 yuan a
tonne, while nickel rose 1.6% to 137,090 yuan a tonne
and lead dipped 0.4% to 15,735 yuan a tonne.
* Plans by Russia to impose taxes on exports of aluminium, a
vital material for transport and packaging, have fuelled a surge
in spot market costs for consumers in Europe and the United
States.
* China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement
ratio to support the real economy, especially small firms, the
cabinet said on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.4753 yuan)
