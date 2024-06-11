FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Many euro zone banks are still far from meeting new accounting rules on provisions despite some progress in factoring in climate risks, the European Central Bank's top supervisor Claudia Buch said on Tuesday.

"While progress has been made, especially in the area of climate and environmental risks, many banks are still far from meeting the expectations of IFRS 9," Buch told an ECB conference, referring to the latest International Financial Reporting Standard.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Peter Graff)