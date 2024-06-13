Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar continued to rise against rivals.

Signals from economic data were mixed. Wholesale inflation fell, signalling that the Federal Reserve could be under less pressure to keep rates elevated.

Jobless claims rose to their highest level since August, however, which could bode ill for economic growth.

Gold and silver futures continued a retreat sparked by concerns about the timing of the Fed's pivot. Gold futures settled 5.5% below its May record to around $2300 an ounce.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-24 1725ET