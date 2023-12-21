Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar slid against rivals again.

The U.S. Dollar Index is set to test its 2023 lows against a basket of rivals, which would further buoy the value of commodities priced in the greenback.

The Commerce Department revised its estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross-domestic product growth lower, quelling concerns that the U.S. economy could overheat once more, reviving inflation risks.

