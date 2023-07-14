Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar continued to weaken against rivals.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped below 100 for the first time in more than a year as traders bet U.S. interest rates were at or near a peak, given the slide in inflation.

Glencore's acquisitive strategy should give it the edge over other major mining companies over the long term, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1741ET