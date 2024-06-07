MADRID (Reuters) - The vice-president of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos said on Friday that sometimes to reach cross-border mergers banks have to first engage in national consolidation.

"Fundamentally, what we believe creates a European banking market is cross-border mergers, but sometimes, in order to get to cross-border you have to do national ones," De Guindos told Spanish radio station Onda Cero, asked about BBVA's bid for smaller rival Sabadell.

Earlier this week, BBVA asked the ECB to authorize its more than 12 billion euro ($13 billion) hostile bid for Sabadell.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)