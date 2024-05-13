May 13, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT

Inflation Will Keep Dropping in 2024, Chicago Fed's Goolsbee Says

The central banker is forecasting a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy. His comments echo those of colleagues on the Fed, but with an extra dose of optimism.

Wealth Managers, Charities Defend Fees From Donor-Advised Funds

"Strange bedfellows" are teaming up to oppose a Treasury Department proposal penalizing certain payments.

Bar is high for another rate hike, but one can't be ruled out: Fed's Kashkari

The bar for another Federal Reserve rate hike is high, but further tightening can't be ruled out, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday.

The Dow Is a Terrible Index. But It Is Telling Us Something Important.

Though anchored in the past, the Dow Jones Industrial Average captures something about the way the market changes.

Japan's Stock Market Is Booming. It Isn't All About the Weak Yen.

Although some prominent companies such as Toyota are benefiting from a weaker Japanese currency, the broad impact is mixed.

How Did Jim Simons's Firm Make $100 Billion? He Told His Secrets to Our Reporter

The huge gains came both from groundbreaking insights and lots of small innovations. Being way out on Long Island didn't hurt either.

Venture Capitalists Are Playing Matchmaker in the Age of AI

Startup investors have long fostered relationships with potential customers for their portfolio companies. AI is making them more important.

Jim Simons, a Pioneer of Quantitative Trading, Dies at 86

A mathematician, he helped usher in a revolution in trading, embracing a computer-oriented, quantitative style in the 1980s.

CFTC Wants to Ban Trades Tied to Elections, Sports, Awards Contests

Regulators advanced a plan to ban derivatives contracts based on political elections, athletic competitions and awards contests, in a bid to clarify the boundaries between gambling and financial markets.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on gold, Munich Re, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

