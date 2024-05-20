Fed's Bostic expects inflation to keep coming down - but slowly

The U.S. economy is slowing down, albeit at a glacial pace, and this should help inflation continue to gradually cool, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Monday.

Rate Hikes Are Taking Effect, Slowly. Fed's Jefferson Is Looking at Housing.

The Federal Reserve vice chair said he remains optimistic that the Fed's higher interest rates are working their way through the U.S. economy

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Start Week Higher

Stocks rose, with technology shares leading the way higher once again.

U.S. Tariffs Close Off the Easiest Route to Affordable EVs

A new 25% tariff on Chinese EV batteries and parts could hit Tesla and Ford's cheapest electric vehicles.

Ship Freight Rates Soar as Red Sea Diversions Become a Norm

Cargo owners and shipping lines expect disruptions for the rest of the year, adding time and costs to ocean routes.

Li Auto, Norwegian, Hims & Hers, GameStop, Nvidia, Micron, Wix.com, and More Stock Market Movers

Li Auto reports a 37% decline in first-quarter net profit, Norwegian Cruise Line raises its full-year earnings guidance, and Nvidia is the highlight of corporate earnings this week.

Gold Futures Set New Record on China Debt, Rate-Cut Hopes and Geopolitical Fears

Gold futures reached a new all-time high as Chinese investors flock to safe havens, rate-cut hopes grow and geopolitical tensions mount.

Oil Prices Waver After Iran's President Dies, Saudi King Falls Ill

Oil prices wavered Monday after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to state-run Press TV.

The U.S. Finally Has a Strategy to Compete With China. Will It Work?

The strategy, which took seven years to come together, is a three-legged stool consisting of tariffs, security restrictions and tech subsidies.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

