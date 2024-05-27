German Business Sentiment Fails to Improve

The Ifo business-climate index was unchanged in May, against expectations for an uptick, though firms did set out a more optimistic outlook for the months ahead.

ECB's Lane Says Way Clear for Rate Cuts

The eurozone's inflation rate and the pace of wage rises are slowing gradually, paving the way for possible rate cuts after a first reduction in borrowing costs next month, the ECB's chief economist said.

China's Industrial Profit Rose as Stimulus Measures Kicked In

Industrial profit rose in April, reversing a decline from the previous month, as Beijing's stimulus measures started to kick in and foreign demand for Chinese products improved.

End of Japan's Battle Against Deflation in Sight, BOJ Deputy Gov. Says

Japan is likely close to completely overcoming its decades-long deflation, according to Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida.

Wall Street economists expect 'friendly' U.S. inflation data this Friday

Expectations about the future path of Federal Reserve interest-rate policy has been on a roller coaster this year and the next potential swoon could come Friday with the release of the Fed's preferred inflation measure of consumer inflation.

Stocks are making Americans feel richer - and the Fed's inflation fight harder

With an estimated 62% of U.S. adults owning stocks, it becomes increasingly difficult to see how consumer demand can taper off by enough to bring down inflation.

The Bond Market Is Sending a Message. Investors Should Listen.

The yield curve has been inverted for the longest time in U.S. history, and there is little sign that it is coming to an end.

Memorial Day kicks off a cruel summer for inflation-weary Americans - with one bright spot

This Memorial Day weekend marks the informal start of the third summer where inflation will be buzzing around like a fly at a barbecue.

Some buzzy AI names highlight this week's earnings slate - along with Costco

Dell and Marvell will offer glimpses into AI spending, while Costco and Gap are among big retail names due to report.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. and Eurozone Inflation, China PMIs in Focus

U.S. PCE inflation data will be watched for clues about when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates, while eurozone inflation figures will be scrutinized ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank in June.

