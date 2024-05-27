Global Stocks Rise; Investors Await Inflation Data

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose, while U.S. index futures edged lower, kicking off a week that includes the release of a closely watched U.S. inflation gauge.

China Raises $48 Billion for Semiconductor Fund

Beijing is aiming to increase its chip-making capabilities in the face of an escalating technology competition with the U.S.

German Business Sentiment Fails to Improve

The Ifo business-climate index was unchanged in May, against expectations for an uptick, though firms did set out a more optimistic outlook for the months ahead.

ECB's Lane Says Way Clear for Rate Cuts

The eurozone's inflation rate and the pace of wage rises are slowing gradually, paving the way for possible rate cuts after a first reduction in borrowing costs next month, the ECB's chief economist said.

Wall Street economists expect 'friendly' U.S. inflation data this Friday

Expectations about the future path of Federal Reserve interest-rate policy has been on a roller coaster this year and the next potential swoon could come Friday with the release of the Fed's preferred inflation measure of consumer inflation.

China Courts U.S.'s Top Asian Allies on Trade, but Will It Succeed?

Despite Beijing's calls to avoid protectionism, the three countries didn't reach any concrete initiatives.

AI Is Driving 'the Next Industrial Revolution.' Wall Street Is Cashing In.

Old-school stocks in the utilities, energy and materials sectors are outpacing the wider market.

China's Industrial Profit Rose as Stimulus Measures Kicked In

Industrial profit rose in April, reversing a decline from the previous month, as Beijing's stimulus measures started to kick in and foreign demand for Chinese products improved.

End of Japan's Battle Against Deflation in Sight, BOJ Deputy Gov. Says

Japan is likely close to completely overcoming its decades-long deflation, according to Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida.

Stocks are making Americans feel richer - and the Fed's inflation fight harder

With an estimated 62% of U.S. adults owning stocks, it becomes increasingly difficult to see how consumer demand can taper off by enough to bring down inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-24 1915ET