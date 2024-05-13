Wall Street Turns Up the Heat on Companies to Perform

Shares of companies that missed first-quarter earnings estimates have slid an average of 2.8%, compared with the five-year average of a 2.3% decline.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. Inflation Data in Focus

U.S. inflation data for April on Wednesday are likely to be the highlight of the week. Data from the eurozone, U.K., Sweden and Norway will also attract attention.

China Disinflationary Headwinds Continue as Consumers Hold Back

Spending on travel and cars remains subdued as factory-gate prices fell for 19th straight month.

Inflation trap? Stock market's near-record run faces the most crucial CPI reading of 2024.

These ideas could help protect your portfolio from stubborn levels of inflation

Wealth Managers, Charities Defend Fees From Donor-Advised Funds

"Strange bedfellows" are teaming up to oppose a Treasury Department proposal penalizing certain payments.

What's So Bad About Fixing Oil Prices?

A U.S. oil CEO's alleged collusion with OPEC isn't as alarming or evil as it seems.

There's Not Enough Power for America's High-Tech Ambitions

Georgia is a magnet for data centers and other cutting-edge industries, but vast electricity demands are clashing with the newcomers' green-energy goals.

Inside the 21st Century Gold Rush

Worries about war, discord and mounting government debt have fueled a worldwide rush by individuals and institutions into what Wall Street calls "physical gold"- bars, coins, jewelry and nuggets.

Stubbornly High Rents Prevent Fed From Finishing Inflation Fight

For more than a year, the central bank has expected slowing rent increases to show up in official housing measures. It's still waiting.

This Stock-Market Rally Isn't What It Seems

To anybody listening to Wall Street analysts, it might sound like all the market volatility has had to do with the economy and the Federal Reserve's policy response. But what if stocks just got too expensive?

