Stocks are making Americans feel richer - and the Fed's inflation fight harder

With an estimated 62% of U.S. adults owning stocks, it becomes increasingly difficult to see how consumer demand can taper off by enough to bring down inflation.

China's Industrial Profit Rose as Stimulus Measures Kicked In

Industrial profit rose in April, reversing a decline from the previous month, as Beijing's stimulus measures started to kick in and foreign demand for Chinese products improved.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. and Eurozone Inflation, China PMIs in Focus

U.S. PCE inflation data will be watched for clues about when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates, while eurozone inflation figures will be scrutinized ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank in June.

Wall Street economists expect 'friendly' U.S. inflation data this Friday

Expectations about the future path of Federal Reserve interest-rate policy has been on a roller coaster this year and the next potential swoon could come Friday with the release of the Fed's preferred inflation measure of consumer inflation.

The Bond Market Is Sending a Message. Investors Should Listen.

The yield curve has been inverted for the longest time in U.S. history, and there is little sign that it is coming to an end.

Some buzzy AI names highlight this week's earnings slate - along with Costco

Dell and Marvell will offer glimpses into AI spending, while Costco and Gap are among big retail names due to report.

He Was Ridiculed in 1999 for Predicting Dow 40000. Look Who's Laughing Now.

David Elias forecast in a book that the index would cross the milestone by 2016.

How an Ex-Teacher Turned a Tiny Pension Into a Giant-Killer

A bold bet on rising rates lifted a small Massachusetts fund near the top of the performance rankings.

Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Could Restart as Pressure Increases on Israel

Progress comes after International Court of Justice order for Israel to halt its Rafah operations caps a week of blows to Israel's diplomatic standing.

The Dow's shaky week: Will Fed rate jitters spark bout of summertime blues?

Nervous types may worry over whether a renewed focus on when or whether rate cuts will arrive along with lofty valuations could set the stage for some summertime blues.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-24 2315ET