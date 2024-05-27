The Bond Market Is Sending a Message. Investors Should Listen.

The yield curve has been inverted for the longest time in U.S. history, and there is little sign that it is coming to an end.

Some buzzy AI names highlight this week's earnings slate - along with Costco

Dell and Marvell will offer glimpses into AI spending, while Costco and Gap are among big retail names due to report.

He Was Ridiculed in 1999 for Predicting Dow 40000. Look Who's Laughing Now.

David Elias forecast in a book that the index would cross the milestone by 2016.

How an Ex-Teacher Turned a Tiny Pension Into a Giant-Killer

A bold bet on rising rates lifted a small Massachusetts fund near the top of the performance rankings.

Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Could Restart as Pressure Increases on Israel

Progress comes after International Court of Justice order for Israel to halt its Rafah operations caps a week of blows to Israel's diplomatic standing.

The Dow's shaky week: Will Fed rate jitters spark bout of summertime blues?

Nervous types may worry over whether a renewed focus on when or whether rate cuts will arrive along with lofty valuations could set the stage for some summertime blues.

Memorial Day kicks off a cruel summer for inflation-weary Americans - with one bright spot

This Memorial Day weekend marks the informal start of the third summer where inflation will be buzzing around like a fly at a barbecue.

Goldman Moves Back Rate-Cut Forecast. The Economy Is Tough to Predict.

The investment bank's latest forecast is now in line with the market's expectations as shown by the CME Fedwatch Tool.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. and Eurozone Inflation, China PMIs in Focus

U.S. PCE inflation data will be watched for clues about when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates, while eurozone inflation figures will be scrutinized ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank in June.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise to Finish Week

Technology stocks helped push the broad-based S&P index higher Friday, capping off a rocky week in markets.

