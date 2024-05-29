Nvidia Shares Help Lift Nasdaq

A jump in bond yields weighed on the broader market.

One of Wall Street's Biggest Bulls Got More Bullish. There Is Reason for Caution.

Analysts are raising their market forecasts based on growing corporate earnings, but there are also some contrarian signs.

BOJ's Adachi Says Further Policy Changes Need to Proceed Carefully

The Bank of Japan will need to proceed carefully with any further policy changes, policy board member Seiji Adachi said, stressing that the central bank's decision to end easing measures wasn't a shift toward monetary tightening.

Australian Monthly Inflation Indicator Flashes Fresh Price Warning

Consumer price pressures rose unexpectedly in April in Australia, sending a further warning to the Reserve Bank of Australia to remain vigilant.

New Zealand Businesses Report Falling Price, Wage Pressures

Businesses in New Zealand reported falling price pressures and reduced wage demands in May, potentially opening the door for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower interest rates earlier than expected.

U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in May after three months of decline

The index of consumer confidence rebounded to 102 in May from a revised 97.5 in the prior month, the Conference Board said Tuesday. This is the first increase in the index after three straight declines.

Rate Hikes Aren't Off the Table, Fed's Kashkari Says

The most likely outcome is an extended period of rates at their current level, but the Fed could raise them again if inflation picks up.

ECB's Knot: Key Rate Seen Falling Slowly in Response to 'Bumpy' Data

The European Central Bank will lower its key interest rate to less restrictive levels this year, but the timing will depend on how rapidly wages and prices cool, the head of the Dutch central bank said.

Home prices reach new high in March, Case-Shiller says, fueled by scarcity

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 7.4% year-on-year in March.

U.S. Issues Guidelines for the Voluntary Carbon Market

Carbon offsets have a trust problem. The White House hopes new guidance will bolster their integrity.

