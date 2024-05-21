Americans, Hit By Inflation, Are Feeling Worse Financially-Especially Parents



An annual Fed survey finds that fewer Americans say they are "doing at least OK" financially.

The Fed Still Needs a Few Months of Good Data to Cut Rates, Says a Governor

Governor Christopher Waller said the Federal Reserve's progress on tamping down price growth seems to be resuming.

Dow Edges Higher With Retail Earnings in Focus

Stock indexes were mixed, with the Dow inching higher after retreating from the 40000 mark on Monday.

How Wall Street Lenders Are Betting Big on the AI Boom

Investment giant Blackstone recently led a $7.5 billion deal backed by artificial-intelligence chips, the latest financing that looks to take advantage of the sector's rapid growth.

Canada Inflation Up 2.7% in April, Rises at Slowest Pace in Three Years

Canadian inflation eased last month, resuming its decline to advance at the slowest pace in three years and leaving open the door for interest rates to be cut before summer.

JPMorgan's Consumer Business Is Doing Great. Its Customers Are Just OK.

The nation's largest lender sees borrowers trading down but still spending.

Singapore's MAS Steps Up Green Finance Partnership With China's Central Bank

Singapore's central bank separately announced plans to sell up to US$1.9 billion of sovereign bonds to fund environmental projects.

The Unlikely Stocks That Became a Hot Bet on AI

The staid utilities industry has become a top-performing sector.

China's Youth Unemployment Eased in April

China's youth unemployment rate declined in April, in what will likely be welcome news for Beijing as it steps up policy support for the economy.

Savings Account Rates Are Falling. Why Ally, Discover, and Others Are Paying Savers Less.

Online accounts have long been a refuge for people looking for the highest savings rates. Here's why some banks are pulling back.

