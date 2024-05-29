Nvidia Shares Help Lift Nasdaq

A jump in bond yields weighed on the broader market.

U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in May after three months of decline

The index of consumer confidence rebounded to 102 in May from a revised 97.5 in the prior month, the Conference Board said Tuesday. This is the first increase in the index after three straight declines.

Rate Hikes Aren't Off the Table, Fed's Kashkari Says

The most likely outcome is an extended period of rates at their current level, but the Fed could raise them again if inflation picks up.

ECB's Knot: Key Rate Seen Falling Slowly in Response to 'Bumpy' Data

The European Central Bank will lower its key interest rate to less restrictive levels this year, but the timing will depend on how rapidly wages and prices cool, the head of the Dutch central bank said.

One of Wall Street's Biggest Bulls Got More Bullish. There Is Reason for Caution.

Analysts are raising their market forecasts based on growing corporate earnings, but there are also some contrarian signs.

Home prices reach new high in March, Case-Shiller says, fueled by scarcity

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 7.4% year-on-year in March.

U.S. Issues Guidelines for the Voluntary Carbon Market

Carbon offsets have a trust problem. The White House hopes new guidance will bolster their integrity.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

Cooling for AI is a Hot Stock Market Trade-for Now

Companies like Vertiv that can help artificial-intelligence data centers dissipate heat have had gains of more than 600%.

Israeli Tanks Close In on Central Rafah as Global Uproar Grows

The latest advance in the southern Gaza city comes days after one of Israel's airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinian civilians there, prompting condemnation from around the world.

