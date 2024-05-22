May 22, 2024 at 05:16 am EDT

Fed Is In 'Risk Management' Mode with Rate Policy as It Seeks Clarity on Inflation

Fed Presidents Mester, Collins, and Bostic preach patience in determining whether price growth is cooling.

U.K. Inflation Closes In on Bank of England Target as Rate Cuts Near

The U.K.'s consumer prices were 2.3% higher in April, nearing the Bank of England's target and opening the way for a rate cut in the coming months, although prices of services continued to rise at a pace that will concern policymakers.

Japan's 10-Year Government Bond Yield Hits 1%, An 11-Year High

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield briefly touched 1% for the first time in 11 years, propelled by growing expectations that the country's central bank may take further tightening steps.

Indonesia's Central Bank Stands Pat as Expected

Bank Indonesia stood pat at its May policy meeting, as it keeps an eye on rupiah stability and inflation against a backdrop of macroeconomic challenges.

Risky Bonds Join the Everything Rally

The premium paid by high-yield debt falls to near pandemic-era lows.

Crypto Takes Aim at 2024 Elections

Coinbase, Kraken and others are fighting for survival after a regulatory crackdown.

EU Car Sales Jump on Growth in Major Markets, Extra Sales Days

Registrations rose about 14% on year, boosted by growth in Spain, Germany, France and Italy. An early Easter holiday also helped sales.

Chinese Business Group Warns of Tariff Hikes on Car Imports

A Chinese business group warned of possible tariff increases on car imports in retaliation for moves by the U.S. and European Union on Chinese electric vehicles.

New Zealand Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand signaled that interest rates might need to remain restrictive for longer than expected due to stubborn inflation, delivering a hawkish shock to money markets.

Japan's Exports Rise for Fifth Straight Month

The climb was driven by cars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, but it was lower than the forecast expansion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-24 0515ET