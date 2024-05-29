OPENING CALL

Stock futures declined on Wednesday and bond yields spiked as Neel Kashkari refused to rule out interest-rate hikes.

Investors now are pricing in just a 45.8% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points by the September meeting. A week ago the chances of such a cut were priced at 57.5%.

Hargreaves Lansdown said Friday's core PCE Price Index "will be seen as a crucial part of the picture in determining whether high interest rates are set to linger for longer."

It said the data isn't expected to have "budged much, and the worry is that stubborn prices will keep policymakers ultra-cautious. However, if the snapshot shows an easing of pressures, it's likely to calm current jitters."

Premarket Movers

American Airlines slashed its guidance for the current second quarter and said its chief commercial officer was stepping down after two years in the post. The stock fell 7.3% while Delta Air Lines declined 2.5% and United Airlines fell 1.7%.

Cava Group stock fell 3.7% after same-store sales growth slowed, up just 2.3% from a year earlier, as consumers reduced spending on dining out.

Marathon Oil rose 4.7% following a report that said ConocoPhillips was in advanced talks to buy the Houston-based company in an all-stock deal that would value Marathon at slightly more than its current market value of $15 billion.

Robinhood Markets was up 3.8% after it said its board approved the buyback of up to $1 billion in stock.

Postmarket Movers

Faraday withdrew its production target guidance for the year, which it said was driven by market conditions and funding levels. Shares fell 11%.

Ikena Oncology said it would cut about 53% of its workforce and discontinue development of its potential cancer treatment, IK-930. Shares rose 16%.

Ooma raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings after the online-communications company's revenue and loss were ahead of analysts' expectations. Shares rose 17%.

Watch For:

No major economic data scheduled; earnings from Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, Salesforce

Today's Headlines/Must Reads:

- Dell Should Keep Shining in Nvidia's Halo

- Blacklisted Chinese Companies Rebrand as American to Dodge Crackdown

- Analysis: A Soft Landing From the Putin Shock

MARKET WRAPS

Forex:

The rise in the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey for May prevented more weakness in the dollar but left the DXY dollar index directionless just above 104.50, UniCredit Research said.

Any attempts to push the EUR/USD currency pair above 1.09 continue to fail, as does a definitive rally by GBP/USD above 1.28, it said.

UniCredit expects currencies to remain stuck within tight trading ranges as "economic data are still failing to provide major exchange rates with a clear directionality."

Bonds:

Eurozone bond duration is expected to struggle for direction for now as the European Central Bank is unlikely to commit to fresh guidance on interest-rate cut timing beyond June, Citi Research said. A 25 basis point ECB rate cut in June remains widely expected, though.

"Eventually, however, we expect a decisive steer to quicker easing from a persistent inflation undershoot into 2025."

Two-year Treasury note yields should stay around 5%, ING said, unless there is a bigger downside surprise in macro data.

Energy:

Oil prices gained as traders expect OPEC and its allies to extend their production curbs at a Sunday meeting and the start of the summer driving season in the U.S. boosts fuel consumption.

Both benchmarks have gained more than 1% from Tuesday, spurred by flared up tensions in the Middle East following Israel's deadly strikes in Rafah.

"The market has shrugged off the recent softness in physical market, with signs that the driving season has boosted demand," ANZ Research said.

According to ANZ, data suggests a relatively high number of trips have been taken over Memorial Day weekend in the U.S., while also air travel has been strong.

Metals:

Gold futures fell back slightly after commentary from several Federal Reserve officials poured cold water on hopes for monetary policy easing.

Bullion was being dragged down by a modest recovery in the dollar, after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday that interest rates would be held steady as long as needed-or even hiked if necessary.

Copper prices are likely to stay elevated throughout 2024, thanks to supply constraints and limited inventories, RBC Capital Markets said.

RBC has raised its forecast for 2024 to $4.39 per pound from $4.25 per pound. However, RBC's view is tempered by expectations for improving supply into 2025 and tepid demand in China.

RBC maintains its 2025 copper-price forecast of $4.50 per pound as it expects the market to be roughly in balance.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Merck Nears $1.3 Billion Deal for Eye-Drug Company EyeBio

Merck is close to a $1.3 billion deal to buy Eyebiotech, a move that would push the big drugmaker into the large and growing market for eye-care.

Under the terms, Merck would pay the $1.3 billion in cash upfront to acquire the closely held biotech, according to people familiar with the matter. Merck could make an additional $1.7 billion in milestone payments for the company, which goes by the name EyeBio.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's Plea to Extend $50 Billion Takeover Talks

Anglo American rejected Australian mining giant BHP's plea to extend their $50 billion takeover talks, raising the possibility of a hostile bid.

BHP, the world's largest miner by market cap, on Wednesday outlined a range of measures aimed at addressing Anglo's concerns about the structure of the proposed deal.

IMF Raises China Economic Growth Forecasts

China's economic outlook seems brighter after a strong first-quarter performance and recent policy stimulus, the International Monetary Fund said as it raised growth forecasts for the country.

The IMF said it now projects 2024 gross domestic product growth at 5%, up from its prior forecast of 4.6% made in April. That puts the organization's estimate in line with the official China GDP growth target of around 5%.

China's Biggest Cities Continue to Ease Home-Buying Policies

More of China's biggest cities are easing home-buying policies, after top leaders recently signaled a shift to aggressive measures to resolve the country's ongoing property crisis.

Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two of China's four Tier-1 cities, on Tuesday reduced the down payments required for first-home purchases by 10 and 15 percentage points, respectively. They also lowered mortgage rates for second homes and trimmed banks' loan prime rates.

Store Brands Are Filling Up More of Your Shopping Cart

Goodbye, Chips Ahoy cookies and French's mustard. Hello...Great Value, Private Selection and Signature Select.

U.S. consumers are trying many tactics to cut their food spending: eating out less, buying less groceries and ditching name brands. That is boosting lower-cost store brands, which last year claimed 22 cents out of every dollar spent in grocery stores-the largest share ever for so-called private-label products.

One of Wall Street's Biggest Bulls Got More Bullish. There Is Reason for Caution.

Optimism is on the rise among strategists-and UBS is helping lead the pack.

UBS' Strategist Jonathan Golub, on Tuesday, said he expects the S&P 500 to hit 5600 by December, revising his earlier forecast of 5400 made in February. This means he expects an over 17% gain for the main index this year as opposed to 11% so far.

U.S. Lawmakers Meet With New Taiwan President Amid Tensions With China

TAIPEI-U.S. lawmakers from both parties traveled to Taiwan this week to show support for the island democracy, the first such delegations since the inauguration of a new Taiwanese president and the large-scale Chinese military exercises that followed his swearing in last week.

A Senate delegation arrived Wednesday local time led by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska), just days after a bipartisan group of House members led by Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, were the first American lawmakers to meet with newly elected Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Democrats Plan $100 Million Push on Abortion Rights to Win House

WASHINGTON-The super PAC supporting Democrats' effort to win back the House majority is launching a $100 million fund focused on abortion rights, the latest sign that the party is leaning heavily on the issue this fall to help counter concerns about the economy and immigration policy.

In a memo to donors, the House Majority PAC outlined the Reproductive Freedom Accountability Fund, which it said will be spent in swing districts across the country for advertising and voter mobilization. The fund will also focus on voter outreach in House districts where there aren't competitive presidential or Senate races, such as in New York, California, Oregon, Washington and Virginia.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Bank of Montreal 2Q

Descartes Systems 1Q

EQB 2Q

National Bank of Canada 2Q

Economic Calendar:

None scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

KKR to Buy Emera's Indirect Minority Equity Interest in Labrador Island Link; Transaction Value is C$1.19B, Including C$957M Cash; KKR and Emera Expect to Complete Transaction On or About June 4

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

05:00/JPN: May Consumer Confidence Survey

06:00/GER: Jun GfK consumer climate survey

06:45/FRA: May Consumer confidence survey

08:00/ITA: May Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: May Business Confidence Survey

08:00/GER: May Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: May North Rhine Westphalia CPI

08:00/GER: May Saxony CPI

08:00/GER: May Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: May Brandenburg CPI

08:30/UK: Apr Capital issuance statistics

09:00/ITA: Apr Foreign Trade non-EU

11:00/US: 05/24 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

