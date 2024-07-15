POWELL: DOES NOT APPEAR THERE IS SLACK IN THE LABOR MARKET
EUR / USD
|Real-time Estimate TTMZero 01:32:42 2024-07-15 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.09 USD
|+0.10%
|+0.65%
|-1.22%
|Jul. 14
|Goldman challenges Fed's demand it hold more capital after stress test, FT reports
|Jul. 14
Mitsubishi UFG Comments on Euro, Says Probability of Far-Right RN Winning Majority Continues to Fade in France
