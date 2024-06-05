MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation quickened for a fourth straight month in May due largely to the faster pace of increases in housing, utility and transport costs, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.9% in May from 3.8% the previous month, marking the fastest rise since November 2023, bringing the five-month average inflation to 3.5%, well inside the central bank's 2.0%-4.0% target for the year.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation at 4.0%, within the central bank's 3.7% to 4.5% forecast for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, eased to 3.1% in May from 3.2% the prior month.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona reiterated on Tuesday that the benchmark policy rate, currently at a 17-year high of 6.50%, could be cut before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts it easing cycle.

The Philippine central bank, which kept its benchmark rate steady at its last five meetings, has said it was looking to cut rates by 25 basis points as early as August and by another 25 basis points in the fourth quarter.

