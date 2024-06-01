Monday 6/3

The Institute for Supply Management releases both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Indexes for May. Consensus estimate for the Manufacturing PMI, which will be announced on Monday, is for a 49.6 reading, slightly more than April's 49.2. The Services PMI, released on Wednesday, is expected to come in a 50.8, compared with 49.4 previously.

Thursday 6/6

The European Central Bank announces its monetary-policy decision. The ECB is widely expected to cut its key short-term interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75%. The policy paths of Europe's central banks are seen diverging from the Federal Reserve's, which isn't expected to cut interest rates for some time.

Friday 6/7

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the jobs report for May. Economists forecast an increase of 180,00 in nonfarm payrolls, 5,000 more than in April. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.9%. Jobs growth has slowed to an average monthly increase of 245,500 this year, from a blistering 314,208 over the past two years, but is still above historical trends.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 2145ET