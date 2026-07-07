Between technological promise and macroeconomic reality, AI is starting to move the productivity needle, but in a still highly concentrated way.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to leave a measurable mark on US productivity, without yet validating the scenario of a broad-based revolution. According to the Dallas Fed, labor productivity in the United States has been rising at an annualized pace of 2.4% since early 2024, versus an average of 1.6% over the five years preceding the pandemic.



The rebound is particularly pronounced in information, finance and insurance, and professional and technical services, three sectors highly exposed to AI, where growth reaches 3.7%, versus 1.7% for the rest of the economy. These sectors account for only 16% of hours worked, but explain 40% of the productivity gains recorded since early 2024.







This read relies in particular on academic work that has constructed indices of AI exposure by occupation, sector, and geographic area, to identify activities where the technology can theoretically automate or augment certain tasks.



The international comparison nonetheless tempers this conclusion. Still according to the Dallas Fed, which draws on Eurostat figures and data on AI usage, there is no obvious correlation, at the sector level, between productivity gains and the degree of exposure to AI. By contrast, a correlation appears at the country level: productivity tends to rise more in European countries where AI is used the most.



