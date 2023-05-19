\u003Cdiv\u0020class\u003D\u0022txt\u002Ds3\u0020article\u002Dtext\u0020\u0020\u0022\u003E\u003Cp\u003ENon\u002Ddeliverable\u0020forwards\u0020indicate\u0020rupee\u0020will\u0020open\u0020at\u0020around\u002082.70\u002D82.75\u0020to\u0020the\u0020U.S.\u0020dollar\u0020compared\u0020with\u002082.60\u0020in\u0020the\u0020previous\u0020session.\u0020The\u0020local\u0020currency\u0020is\u0020near\u0020the\u0020lowest\u0020level\u0020in\u0020almost\u0020two\u0020months.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u0022Expect\u0020RBI\u0020\u0028Reserve\u0020Bank\u0020of\u0020India\u0029\u0020to\u0020intervene\u0020right\u0020at\u0020the\u0020open,\u0022\u0020a\u0020forex\u0020spot\u0020trader\u0020said.\u0020\u0022Highly\u0020doubt\u0020that\u0020RBI\u0020will\u0020allow\u0020a\u0020move\u0020above\u002082.80\u002D83.00\u0020\u0028on\u0020USD\/INR\u0029.\u0020That\u0020would\u0020just\u0020make\u0020it\u0020all\u0020the\u0020worse\u0020for\u0020the\u0020rupee\u0020at\u0020a\u0020time\u0020when\u0020it\u0020is\u0020already\u0020under\u0020significant\u0020pressure.\u0022\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EUSD\/INR\u0020overnight\u0020swap\u0020rate\u0020will\u0020be\u0020a\u0020key\u0020factor\u0020to\u0020watch\u0020besides\u0020the\u0020RBI,\u0020he\u0020added.\u0020The\u0020overnight\u0020swap\u0020rate\u0020posted\u0020a\u0020sizeable\u0020decline,\u0020which\u0020traders\u0020said\u0020was\u0020likely\u0020due\u0020to\u0020a\u0020cash\u0020dollar\u0020shortage.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe\u0020dollar\u0020index\u0020inched\u0020higher\u0020in\u0020Asia\u0020to\u0020add\u0020to\u0020Thursday\u0027s\u0020rally,\u0020reaching\u0020its\u0020highest\u0020level\u0020since\u0020mid\u002DMarch.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EAsian\u0020currencies\u0020declined,\u0020with\u0020the\u0020Chinese\u0020yuan\u0020once\u0020again\u0020leading\u0020the\u0020way.\u0020The\u0020offshore\u0020yuan\u0020dropped\u0020to\u00207.0750\u0020to\u0020the\u0020dollar,\u0020a\u0020level\u0020last\u0020seen\u0020in\u0020December.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EHigher\u0020U.S.\u0020yields\u0020boosted\u0020demand\u0020for\u0020the\u0020dollar.\u0020The\u00202\u002Dyear\u0020U.S.\u0020yield\u0020climbed\u0020to\u00204.28\u0025\u0020on\u0020comments\u0020by\u0020Fed\u0020officials\u0020and\u0020U.S.\u0020labour\u0020market\u0020data.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003ETwo\u0020Fed\u0020policymakers\u0020said\u0020on\u0020Thursday\u0020that\u0020U.S.\u0020inflation\u0020does\u0020not\u0020look\u0020like\u0020it\u0020is\u0020cooling\u0020fast\u0020enough\u0020to\u0020allow\u0020the\u0020central\u0020bank\u0020to\u0020pause\u0020its\u0020interest\u002Drate\u002Dhike\u0020campaign.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EMeanwhile,\u0020the\u0020number\u0020of\u0020Americans\u0020filing\u0020new\u0020claims\u0020dropped\u0020more\u0020than\u0020expected,\u0020suggesting\u0020a\u0020resilient\u0020labour\u0020market.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u0022The\u0020current\u0020strength\u0020of\u0020the\u0020labour\u0020market\u0020does\u0020not\u0020support\u0020the\u0020Fed\u0027s\u0020view\u0020that\u0020the\u0020unemployment\u0020rate\u0020will\u0020lift\u0020to\u00204.5\u0025\u0020by\u0020year\u002Dend,\u0022\u0020ANZ\u0020said\u0020in\u0020a\u0020note\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe\u0020odds\u0020of\u0020a\u0020Fed\u0020rate\u0020hike\u0020in\u0020June\u0020rose\u0020to\u0020more\u0020than\u002030\u0025.\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EKEY\u0020INDICATORS\u003A\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020One\u002Dmonth\u0020non\u002Ddeliverable\u0020rupee\u0020forward\u0020at\u002082.86\u003B\u0020onshore\u0020one\u002Dmonth\u0020forward\u0020premium\u0020at\u00208.5\u0020paisa\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020USD\/INR\u0020NSE\u0020May\u0020futures\u0020settled\u0020on\u0020Thursday\u0020at\u002082.5975\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020USD\/INR\u0020May\u0020forward\u0020premium\u0020at\u00202\u0020paisa\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020Dollar\u0020index\u0020up\u0020at\u0020103.55\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020Brent\u0020crude\u0020futures\u0020up\u00200.5\u0025\u0020at\u0020\u002476.3\u0020per\u0020barrel\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020Ten\u002Dyear\u0020U.S.\u0020note\u0020yield\u0020at\u00203.64\u0025\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020SGX\u0020Nifty\u0020nearest\u002Dmonth\u0020futures\u0020up\u00200.2\u0025\u0020at\u002018,210\u0020\u0020\u002A\u002A\u0020As\u0020per\u0020NSDL\u0020data,\u0020foreign\u0020investors\u0020bought\u0020a\u0020net\u0020\u002497.8mln\u0020worth\u0020of\u0020Indian\u0020shares\u0020on\u0020May.\u002017\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u002A\u0020NSDL\u0020data\u0020shows\u0020foreign\u0020investors\u0020bought\u0020a\u0020net\u0020\u0024182.5mln\u0020worth\u0020of\u0020Indian\u0020bonds\u0020on\u0020May.\u002017\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\/\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u0020\u0028Reporting\u0020by\u0020Nimesh\u0020Vora\u003B\u0020editing\u0020by\u0020Eileen\u0020Soreng\u0029\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003EBy\u0020Nimesh\u0020\u0020Vora\u003C\/p\u003E\u003C\/p\u003E\u003C\/div\u003E