SPOT GOLD PARES GAINS AFTER US FED DECISION, LAST UP 0.1%
Today at 02:02 pm
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.0810 USD
|+0.19%
|+1.00%
|+0.96%
|FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2024 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 4.6% from 4.3% Previous
|FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2023 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 5.6% from 5.1% Previous
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2294.53 PTS
|+1.31%
|+2.60%
|-
|1187.50 PTS
|+1.50%
|+2.49%
|-
|1.2634 USD
|+0.22%
|+1.64%
|-
|1.0810 USD
|+0.19%
|+1.00%
|-
|0.7490 USD
|-0.26%
|+0.47%
|-
|0.6764 USD
|-0.08%
|+1.14%
|-
|0.6169 USD
|+0.17%
|+1.48%
|-
|0.0122 USD
|+0.32%
|+0.83%
|-
FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2024 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 4.6% from 4.3% Previous
FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2023 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 5.6% from 5.1% Previous
Fed officials project more 2023 rate rises, amid hope inflation will still cool
Equity Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Fed's Policy Path Following Expected Pause in June Set to Drive US Equity Market Moves
Upcoming Fed's Rate Policy Guidance Sends Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Into Mixed Territory
German Shares Climb Up as Wholesale Selling Prices Fall, Policy Easing Hopes in US Rise
Dow Slumps While Nasdaq Gains Ahead of Interest-Rate Policy Guidance From Federal Reserve
TSX up 60 Points as Miners and Industrials Gain; Energy Falls
S&P 500, Nasdaq gain ahead of Fed rate decision; UnitedHealth falls
INTERVIEW - Richard Clarida, Pimco: there will be one or two more rate hikes this year