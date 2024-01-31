At 0732 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7800 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.7850.
The dollar index was last up 0.2% against a basket of currencies.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady while investors look for clues on when they can expect a rate cut.
South African investors will also turn their attention towards December trade balance data due at 1200 GMT.
On the stock market, both the Top-40 index and the broader all-share index were down about 0.4% in early trade.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 9.805%.
