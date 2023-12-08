JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Friday but remained fairly range-bound, analysts said.

At 0731 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7925 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was last trading up 0.07% at 103.75 against a basket of major currencies.

Global market focus will turn towards U.S. payrolls data later in the day, which could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate path.

"Local headwinds will continue to hamper any real rand strengthening in the short term," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Investors in South Africa will be looking for an announcement on the appointment of a new chief executive officer at struggling utility Eskom after Bloomberg reported that Dan Marokane was set to be appointed CEO.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up over 0.2% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was steady in early deals, with the yield at 9.975%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya. Editing by Gerry Doyle)