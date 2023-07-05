At 1624 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7650 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up around 0.2% at 103.26.
"Today's FOMC minutes will be more about how hawkish the statement is relative to what is priced in rather than just a reaction on whether the central bank is hawkish," ETM Analytics said in a research note.
Federal Reserve policymakers opted to leave the policy rate unchanged last month, but signaled they may raise interest rates at least twice more by the year's end.
Locally, S&P Global survey showed South Africa's private sector activity contracted again in June as higher prices continued to weigh on business demand.
On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indices closed around 0.4% lower.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.515%.
