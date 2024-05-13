* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday after a key U.S. survey showed a jump in consumers' inflation expectations in a sign that interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy may be delayed. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.26 points, or 0.27%, to 2,720.37 by 02:51 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.89% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.78%. ** The debate over whether U.S. interest rates are high enough deepened among Federal Reserve officials this week, and may be stoked further after a key survey showed a jump in consumers' inflation expectations.

** U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs as soon as next week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles (EVs), according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.83% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.18%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were NOT AVAILABLE and down 1.26%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 380 shares advanced, while 499 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 5.5 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,370.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,368.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,368.6 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,365.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 104.31.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )