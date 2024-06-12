* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street lifted sentiment in local tech shares even as many are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. inflation report and the Federal Reserve decision landing later in the day. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 7.11 points, or 0.26%, to 2,712.43 by 02:26 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.27% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.24%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.70%. ** The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday to end at all-time highs, reversing early losses as investors prepared for upcoming inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.74% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.08%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.65% and down 0.23%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 456 shares advanced, while 395 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 45.0 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,376.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% higher than its previous close at 1,378.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,376.3 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,373.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.15% so far this year, and gained 2.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 104.66.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.324%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.398%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )