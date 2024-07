LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's pound held steady on Thursday, after an exit poll indicated Keir Starmer's opposition Labour party was on track to win a massive majority in a general election.

Sterling was trading around $1.276, up 0.1% on the day, showing little change on levels seen before the exit polls. The pound was also broadly unchanged against the euro , which was flat at 84.71 pence. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)