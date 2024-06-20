By Paul Hannon

Switzerland's central bank Thursday cut its key interest rate for the second straight meeting, a move that underlined the divergence between European policy makers and their counterparts at the Federal Reserve as their efforts to tame inflation enter what they hope will be the final stretch.

The Swiss National Bank lowered its key rate to 1.25% from 1.5%, having cut borrowing costs by the same amount in March. Back then, it was the first central bank from a rich, developed economy to ease policy since the start of the global inflation surge in 2021.

"The underlying inflationary pressure has decreased again compared to the previous quarter," the SNB said in a statement.

The SNB's decision came two weeks after the European Central Bank lowered its key rate for the first time since 2019.

Swiss policy makers have long been wary of allowing the Swiss franc to appreciate too much against the euro, since that would weaken the country's exports to its largest market. But investors in search of a safe haven have pushed the franc higher against the euro since French President Emmanuel Macron's surprise June 10 decision to call legislative elections.

"The SNB is also willing to be active in the foreign exchange market as necessary," the central bank said.

A weaker franc in response to lower interest rates could boost inflation, but the ECB's decision reduced the risk for the SNB of cutting again.

So far this year in Europe, the central banks of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden and Serbia have also lowered borrowing costs.

By contrast, the Fed's policy makers held rates steady last week and offered little evidence that they were prepared to begin lowering interest rates soon.

Most officials projected they could lower rates once or twice at four remaining meetings this year, suggesting a start to cuts no sooner than September. By that time, the central banks of the U.K. and Romania may have joined the European move downward.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-24 0356ET