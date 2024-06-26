Stocks in the U.K. slipped Wednesday, as the FTSE 100 Index declined 0.3% to 8225.33.

Among large companies, PageGroup PLC posted the largest decline, dropping 5.1%, followed by shares of Alpha Group International PLC, which fell 3.8%. Shares of Hays PLC fell 3.6%.

Future PLC was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 8.3%, and Carnival PLC surged 4.9%. Fevertree Drinks PLC rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 2.9%.

In other parts of Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Index declined 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index added 0.3% to 100.59. Against the dollar, the pound fell 0.5% to $1.26.

In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year gilt rose 5.740 basis points to 4.139%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.06 basis point to 4.308%.

