Stocks in the U.K. slipped Friday, as the FTSE 100 Index fell 0.5% to 8203.93.

Among large companies, Softcat PLC posted the largest decline, dropping 6.6%, followed by shares of Old Mutual Ltd., which dropped 5.5%. Shares of Carnival PLC fell 2.7%.

Savills PLC was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 7.5%, and Ocado Group PLC surged 7.4%. 4imprint Group PLC rounded out the top three movers on Friday, as shares surged 5.6%.

In other parts of Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.2% from the previous close.

Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.3% to $1.28.

In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year gilt declined 7.49 basis points to 4.128%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.08 basis point to 4.285%.

