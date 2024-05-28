By Joshua Kirby

U.S. consumer confidence ticked higher this month, reversing the previous month's losses despite lingering fears over inflation.

A confidence gauge published Tuesday by research group The Conference Board rose to 102, having last month dropped unexpectedly sharply to 97.5. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to fall slightly again this month.

A strong labor market boosted consumers' mood over the current situation and expectations for the future, the Conference Board said.

"Nonetheless, the overall confidence gauge remained within the relatively narrow range it has been hovering in for more than two years," group economist Dana M. Peterson said.

The gauge of expectations improved, but remained below the level that signals economic contraction, the research group said. Notably, respondents set out a view of higher inflation over the next 12 months, suggesting U.S. consumers have little optimism in a sustained slowdown in price increases.

With inflation still running hot, the Federal Reserve has moved to pour water on market hopes for cuts to the country's high interest rates, and some economists now suggest the Fed won't loosen policy at all until next year.

