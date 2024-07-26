By Joshua Kirby

U.S consumers are showing little sign of gaining optimism, with inflation and political uncertainty keeping spending guarded, according to a bi-monthly survey released Friday.

The final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index was 66.4 in July, falling slightly from 68.2 in June but coming in a little above economists' forecasts and the mid-month estimate of 66.0. Gauges of both currents conditions and expectations for the near future slipped compared with a month earlier, the survey showed.

The reading marks a barely significant downtick in sentiment, survey director Joanne Hsu said. But uncertainty ahead of this year's presidential elections is likely to continue to keep consumers from cheering up, and price rises are still weighing on attitudes, she said.

Inflation in particular has weighed on consumer sentiment over the last couple of years. Nevertheless, with inflation now beginning to cool more sustainably, economists are expecting the Federal Reserve to begin to lower borrowing costs from September. Fed officials also have hinted they are gearing up for a first rate cut since 2019.

