NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar cut losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.

The dollar index was last little changed on the day at 103.23, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)