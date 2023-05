NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday after another round of solid data, which showed lower than expected U.S. initial jobless claims in the latest week and a milder-than-expected fall in a business index from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The dollar index rose 0.4% to 103.33 after the economic numbers. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Bernadette Baum)