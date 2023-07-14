LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - An accelerating dollar slide could be a U.S. gift to its allies by helping them catch up with its impressive disinflation.

Seeing headline U.S. inflation tick below 3% for the first time in more than two years in June electrified world markets this week by encouraging a belief the Federal Reserve can finally end its 15-month credit tightening this month.

Bond yields recoiled and stock markets surged to 2023 highs.

But it was the dollar exchange rate that took the heat of 'peak Fed' excitement and the greenback's DXY index against the most traded currencies plumbed its lowest levels since April 2022 - its biggest weekly drop of the year so far.

That dollar index is now down a whopping 4.5% in just six weeks, propelling the euro to its highest since March 2022, sterling to a 15-month peak and Switzerland's franc to its best level in eight years. Even the recently ailing yen jumped.

While these moves are still part of an unwinding of the supercharged dollar gains of 2021 and 2022, they can still pack a punch for world economies dancing with recession.

A dollar slide of this size and speed has typically elicited yelps of pain from U.S. trading partners. All things equal, it both squeezes their exports to the U.S. while sucking in cheaper U.S. imports at home.

But given the dominant battle against inflation and serial 'cost of living' crises, the dollar's swoon right now may be far more welcome than usual overseas.

The impressive reversal of headline U.S. inflation back close to the Fed's 2% target - from last year's bruising 40-year cresting at 9.1% - has been a major relief stateside and well ahead of schedule. The June readout is already below the International Monetary Fund's best guess for the yearend.

But that sort of progress has been lacking in Europe so far.

Euro zone headline inflation - which peaked about one percentage point above and three months later than the U.S. equivalent last year - was still 2.5 points above it last month. The UK picture is even worse - peaking at more than 11% last October but still almost six points above U.S. inflation in May as we await the June update from Britain next week.

But a sliding dollar may aide the catch-up, even at the margin.

Not only does Europe directly import cheaper U.S. goods and services as a result of a lower dollar, it cheapens the cost of dollar-denominated energy, commodity and food prices still aggravating consumer prices everywhere.

And, even if less welcome, it dampens domestic demand via exporters' margin hits that can also further sap inflation.

HEADSPIN

The crux of any trade-off on that score is that additional disinflation via exchange rates, even if marginal, will remove at least some pressure on the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) to 'outhawk' the Fed once the latter's done.

Right now, money markets assume the Bank of England will have to leapfrog an expected Fed 'terminal rate' of 5.25% to 5.50% and lift rates another 100 basis points from here to more than 6.0% over the next year.

The ECB will likely stay shy of peak Fed rates, but an expected move to 4.0% policy rates by year-end will involve two quarter point hikes after the Fed has stopped.

Can a sharp dollar plunge head that off if it bites deeper into stubborn inflation?

Sceptics will say the complicated mechanics of exchange rate "pass-through" to consumer inflation means the effect will be too slight, particularly within the euro zone where the bulk of trade is between member states. They also contend that residual price stickiness is now mostly in domestic services-related inflation that's less sensitive to currency shifts.

However, the dollar's role in energy and commodity pricing and more generally in international trade invoicing means the pulse can be sizeable.

Underlining that point late last year, when warning of an inflation pulse from a then-rising dollar, the IMF pointed out while the U.S. share of world goods exports had declined by four percentage points to 8% since 2000, the dollar's share in world exports has held at around 40%.

It also cited estimates that on average a 10% dollar move had a 1% impact on inflation over time - albeit likely skewed to emerging economies more prone to trade swings.

And even if the scale of the impact on Transatlantic trade may be arguable, a steep dollar drop could help European countries offset a likely fading of the negative year-on-year base effects in crude oil prices -- base effects that have been central to the drop in headline inflation rates this year.

But then, as so often, the financial market arguments become a bit circular and head spinning.

In some respects, the idea reverses again the 'reverse currency wars' theme first adopted by Goldman Sachs over the past year - where it posited that an excessively strong dollar exaggerated inflation and interest rate rises outside the U.S. and potentially amplified economic downturns there.

A time-limited dollar drop now may be more benign than a simple reversion to a new 'currency war'.

And a steep enough fall now may just neutralise the rationale for the move in the first place - by helping rein in expectations of overseas tightening once the Fed has stopped.

Self-regulating or dizzying?

The gift of dollar weakness may simply be some borrowed time and relief from monetary overkill.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD.; Editing by Josie Kao)