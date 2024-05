Shares of power producers gained as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose 2.7% in April from a year ago, holding the line in the central bank's fight against inflation.

The keenly eyed core index, which removes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% over the past 12 months. That was slightly higher than the 2.7% economists had expected.

