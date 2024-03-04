MUMBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will take cues from other major Asian currencies this week while government bond investors eye moves in U.S Treasury yields as they await the February U.S. non-farm payroll data for signs of the Federal Reserve easing rates.

The rupee ended little changed at 82.90 per U.S. dollar on Friday and posted a slight weekly gain of 0.04%, its third consecutive week-on-week rise, aided by inflows into equity and debt markets.

Most Asian currencies gained on Friday but were mixed week-on-week while the dollar index ended the week slightly lower. Traders expect the rupee to trade between 82.75 and 83.10 this week.

Bias on the rupee will be "slightly on the depreciation side," owing to uncertainty on the timing of first rate cut by the Fed, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities said.

An uptick on the dollar index, supported by strong U.S. economic data, could pressure Asian currencies including the rupee, Biswas added.

A March rate cut has been nearly priced out, and the odds for May and June are at 18% and slightly above 63%, respectively, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

The dollar-rupee forward premiums ended the week lower with the 1-year implied yield down 7 basis points week-on-week at 1.65%. The fall came amid pressure from expectations of delayed rate cuts and dollar scarcity concerns due to the March 11 maturity of the RBI's $5 bln dollar-rupee sell-buy swap, traders said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Indian government bond yield ended at 7.0572% last Friday, marginally lower for the week and is expected to be in the 7.04%-7.12% range this week, traders said.

Without any major triggers locally, traders would continue to eye moves in Treasury yields and the evolving banking system liquidity situation.

Market did not react much to India GDP's sharp 8.4% jump in the October-December quarter, much faster than the market estimates of 6.6% and higher than the 7.6% growth in the previous three months.

Asia's third-largest economy also revised its growth estimate for fiscal 2024 to 7.6% from 7.3%. Economists pointed to a more modest increase in India's gross value added (GVA), a measure of total value of goods and services produced in the economy.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, however, put growth at 6.5% in the next fiscal, lower than central bank's 7% estimates. The full-year revisions to current year growth data need not fundamentally alter RBI's monetary policy outlook, it said.

Only the calibration of real rates could lead to rate cuts and any such calibration "should only result in a shallow cutting cycle which may not start before August and could conceivably get delayed to H2FY25", the primary dealership said in a note.

KEY EVENTS: ** HSBC India Feb services PMI - Mar. 4, Monday (10:30 a.m. IST) ** U.S. Feb S&P Global services and composite PMI - Mar. 5, Tuesday (8:15 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Jan factory orders - Mar. 5, Tuesday (8:30 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Feb ISM non-manufacturing PMI - Mar. 5, Tuesday (8:30 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Jan international trade GDP - Mar. 7, Thursday (7:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims week to Feb. 26 - Mar. 7, Thursday (7:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Feb non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate - Mar. 8, Friday (7:00 p.m. IST) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)