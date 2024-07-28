Barclays economists expect exports growth to have jumped sharply in July, and import growth to have picked up as well, resulting in a continued large trade surplus. They anticipate July's inflation print to show a marginal uptick in the headline reading and slight cooling in the core gauge.

South Korea's industrial production growth, for June, is tipped to have accelerated from May, they said.

SINGAPORE

A key gauge of Singapore's manufacturing activity for July is due out on Friday and will be watched for signs of continued recovery.

In June, the purchasing managers index compiled by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management edged down but stayed in expansion for a tenth straight month, indicating that the sector's gradual but choppy rebound continued.

Singapore also reports second-quarter employment data on Wednesday, which analysts expect to show continued tightness.

