Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.65% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.88% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.02% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 5.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.52% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1744ET