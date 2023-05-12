Euro/dollar: 1.0853 dollars per euro (0.9214 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 1.1065 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1744ET