Producers of metals and other raw materials rose in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony as the dollar slipped against rivals.

Investors were wagering that inflationary pressures were stronger than previously assumed, as Mr. Powell indicated the battle against inflation was far from won. Grain futures rose sharply as forecasts indicated dry conditions would prevail in U.S. crop-raising regions.

