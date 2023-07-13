Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar lost significant ground against rivals after surprisingly soft wholesale inflation data.

U.S. supplier prices rose 0.1% in June from the previous month and by the same increment on an annual basis, the Labor Department said, in a development that could mean the U.S. inflation crisis that began in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the greenback, closed at a one-month high. The Mexican peso tested its highest levels against the dollar since 2015.

German chemicals maker BASF reduced its projection for 2023 operating earnings.

