ABUJA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira gained sharply to 860 per U.S. dollar on the black market on Thursday, up from a record low of 960 naira to the dollar, traders said.
(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by Alexander Winning)
