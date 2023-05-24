At 0603 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1800 against the dollar, around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.
The dollar was last trading at 103.360 against a basket of global currencies, around 0.184% weaker than its closing level on Tuesday.
"The rand has been doing relatively well, edging stronger in a tough global environment, but moves seem unlikely to extend and we'll probably just trade sideways, waiting for the (monetary policy committee) tomorrow," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.
At around 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa will release the country's April inflation figures. Analysts polled by Reuters predict year-on-year inflation to sit at 7% for April.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) targets inflation within the range of 3% to 6%.
The SARB will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday as it attempts to rein in inflation. Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 25-basis-point hike.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 11.225%.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)