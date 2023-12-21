By Sherry Qin

Indonesia's central bank stood pat at its December policy meeting, continuing to focus on keeping the rupiah stable and inflation under control.

Bank Indonesia held its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate at 6.00%. The central bank also kept its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.25% and its lending facility rate at 6.75%.

The rupiah has continued to strengthen against the dollar, doing better than some other regional currencies like the Thai baht, Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo said at a press conference Thursday.

Overall, Indonesia's economy is growing well, supported by domestic demand, he added.

The bank predicts economic growth of 4.5% to 5.3% in 2023 and of 4.7% to 5.5% in 2024.

