CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2558 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
INR / USD
Exchange rates
INRUSD
|Delayed 08:59:01 2024-06-30 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.012 USD
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|02:44am
|Euro rises after France's first-round vote, yen struggles
|RE
|02:29am
|CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2558 PER DOLLAR…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|7.299 CNH
|+0.05%
|+0.23%
|-
|1.075 USD
|+0.10%
|+0.12%
|-
|0.012 USD
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
Swiss Franc to Underperform US Dollar, British Pound Says BofA Global Research
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News INR / USD
- China Pboc Expected To Set Yuan Mid-Point At 7.2558 Per Dollar…